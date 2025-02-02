Previous
Offering by pusspup
Photo 3871

Offering

I'm sure that I've found the reason for this behaviour before, but the best I could find today was as a courting ritual. Boy offers girl fish.
It was very noisy and possibly rebuffed.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1060% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw so sweet, I do hope his offering wasn't rejected. fav.
February 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great capture of the action!
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact