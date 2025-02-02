Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3871
Offering
I'm sure that I've found the reason for this behaviour before, but the best I could find today was as a courting ritual. Boy offers girl fish.
It was very noisy and possibly rebuffed.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4579
photos
243
followers
274
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
Latest from all albums
3867
3868
3869
706
3870
707
708
3871
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th January 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
terns
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet, I do hope his offering wasn't rejected. fav.
February 2nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great capture of the action!
February 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close