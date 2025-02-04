Previous
Tern by pusspup
Photo 3873

Tern

These are the most photogenic sea birds. Got to love them.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Rob Z ace
Wow - you have shown him so wonderfully well...
February 4th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow stunning
February 4th, 2025  
Tia ace
Gorgeous light on the feathers
February 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh yes, such a stunning capture and scene.
February 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such stunning capture of the bird on the wing super display and light on the feathers on the wings - fav
February 4th, 2025  
