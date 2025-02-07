Previous
I'm going to count to ten... by pusspup
I'm going to count to ten...

and when I turn around, I don't expect to see you still there!

A tolerant gull in the evening.
7th February 2025

Diana ace
A gull with a bit of attitude, I love your title and the wonderful clarity.
February 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha what a great title.
February 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha - love your quote ! I can just hear him muttering to himself !! fav
February 7th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Great gull shot - love the depth of field and the anticipation of what the bird might do.
February 7th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
the colours are so pleasant.
February 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot!
February 7th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
February 7th, 2025  
