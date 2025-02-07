Sign up
Previous
Photo 3876
I'm going to count to ten...
and when I turn around, I don't expect to see you still there!
A tolerant gull in the evening.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
7
5
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
Views
17
Comments
7
7
Fav's
5
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th January 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
gull
Diana
ace
A gull with a bit of attitude, I love your title and the wonderful clarity.
February 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha what a great title.
February 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha - love your quote ! I can just hear him muttering to himself !! fav
February 7th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Great gull shot - love the depth of field and the anticipation of what the bird might do.
February 7th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
the colours are so pleasant.
February 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot!
February 7th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
February 7th, 2025
