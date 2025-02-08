Previous
The dance lesson by pusspup
The dance lesson

'Watch me mama, Dad, dad, watch me!'
8th February 2025

Wylie

@pusspup


l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Haha, love it!
February 8th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Haha - very clever!
February 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
How gorgeous, I love what you did and your sense of humour!
February 8th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What fun!
February 8th, 2025  
