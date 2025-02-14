Previous
Canberra from above by pusspup
Photo 3883

Canberra from above

A great view of Lake Burley Griffin and the Captain Cook fountain.
On my way to Melbourne.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 14th, 2025  
