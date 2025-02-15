Previous
Melbourne emu by pusspup
Photo 3884

Melbourne emu

Wandering around Fitzroy today and came across this emu graffiti/street art signed by John Murray. We visited his gallery when we were in lightening ridge a few years ago. Wonderful art.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1064% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Great image!
February 15th, 2025  
judith deacon
Well spotted!
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact