Previous
Photo 3884
Melbourne emu
Wandering around Fitzroy today and came across this emu graffiti/street art signed by John Murray. We visited his gallery when we were in lightening ridge a few years ago. Wonderful art.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th February 2025 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
art
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great image!
February 15th, 2025
judith deacon
Well spotted!
February 15th, 2025
