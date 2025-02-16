Previous
Unexpected by pusspup
Unexpected

Walking the suburbs of Melbourne it was a surprise to find a trailer with 3 sheep inside!
It was a big hit with the nearly 1 year old.
I doubt that the sheep have a long future in front of them sadly. It’s a very multicultural community here.
Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Great close up of these poor sheep, I guess their days were counted.
February 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely portrait of this soon to be no more sheep
February 16th, 2025  
