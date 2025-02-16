Sign up
Photo 3885
Photo 3885
Unexpected
Walking the suburbs of Melbourne it was a surprise to find a trailer with 3 sheep inside!
It was a big hit with the nearly 1 year old.
I doubt that the sheep have a long future in front of them sadly. It’s a very multicultural community here.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4602
photos
243
followers
274
following
1064% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th February 2025 4:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sheep
Diana
ace
Great close up of these poor sheep, I guess their days were counted.
February 16th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely portrait of this soon to be no more sheep
February 16th, 2025
