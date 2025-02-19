Sign up
Previous
Photo 3888
New growth
This was some lovely new eucalyptus growth I saw on my walk this morning. I pfaffed it up in Topaz and it ended up a completely different colour so I decided it would lend itself well to a pattern in collage.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th February 2025 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eucalyptus
