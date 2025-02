Another tree!

Home Among The Gum Tree is a popular Australian song written in 1974 by Wally Johnson and Bob Brown (aka Captain Rock).



I've been around the world

A couple of times or maybe more

I've seen the sights, I've had delights

On every foreign shore

But when my mates all ask me 'bout

The place that I adore

I tell them right away



Give me a home among the gum trees

With lots of plum trees

A sheep or two, a k-kangaroo

A clothesline out the back

Verandah out the front

And an old rocking chair