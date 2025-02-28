Sign up
Previous
Photo 3897
Arboretum on a hot day
Love those tree shadows. Canberra's Telstra tower in the background.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
28th February 2025 3:27pm
Tags
landscape
eDorre
ace
Love the lines and textures
February 28th, 2025
