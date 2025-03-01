Previous
From the Arboretum by pusspup
Photo 3898

From the Arboretum

What a lovely view while enjoying a beverage!
A vista over Canberra on a hot sunny day.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Great capture of this wonderful view. I also like the way you composed it with the people as silhouettes.
March 1st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I like the silhouettes
March 1st, 2025  
