Previous
Photo 3898
From the Arboretum
What a lovely view while enjoying a beverage!
A vista over Canberra on a hot sunny day.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4628
photos
244
followers
274
following
Photo Details
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Great capture of this wonderful view. I also like the way you composed it with the people as silhouettes.
March 1st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I like the silhouettes
March 1st, 2025
