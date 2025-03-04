Previous
I'm an inveterate rescuer by pusspup
Photo 3901

I'm an inveterate rescuer

After a really big storm at this time of year there are always loads of big cicadas washed up. If they're still wriggling, I dry them off and move them up into the bush. Probably none survive, but at least I've tried!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1068% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
He does look a bit battle-scarred. Hope he survives.
March 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
They are fascinating… I loved listening to them in Cyprus.
Thanks to you I’m sure many do survive… their quite hardy
March 4th, 2025  
Brian ace
Good on you!
March 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great shot, nice detail
March 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Poor thing, so covered in sand, great that you try to rescue them. I hope you are successful.
March 4th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
You are sympathetic - doubt if I would be!
March 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that they are grateful for your efforts.
March 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact