Previous
Photo 3901
I'm an inveterate rescuer
After a really big storm at this time of year there are always loads of big cicadas washed up. If they're still wriggling, I dry them off and move them up into the bush. Probably none survive, but at least I've tried!
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
7
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
16
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2025 2:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rescue
Babs
ace
He does look a bit battle-scarred. Hope he survives.
March 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
They are fascinating… I loved listening to them in Cyprus.
Thanks to you I’m sure many do survive… their quite hardy
March 4th, 2025
Brian
ace
Good on you!
March 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, nice detail
March 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Poor thing, so covered in sand, great that you try to rescue them. I hope you are successful.
March 4th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
You are sympathetic - doubt if I would be!
March 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that they are grateful for your efforts.
March 4th, 2025
