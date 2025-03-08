Sign up
Photo 3905
Afternoon constitutional
Still a lot hotter than we had expected. A few spots of rain this morning didn’t deliver much.
Always a beautiful walk amongst the gum trees though.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
0
0
