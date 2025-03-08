Previous
Afternoon constitutional by pusspup
Photo 3905

Afternoon constitutional

Still a lot hotter than we had expected. A few spots of rain this morning didn’t deliver much.
Always a beautiful walk amongst the gum trees though.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
