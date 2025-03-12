Sign up
Previous
Photo 3909
Pompeii II
Very cleverly, there were shadowy figures walking across walls periodically to set the scene. These are a couple of those shadows.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
5
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4643
photos
244
followers
274
following
1070% complete
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th March 2025 10:57am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
pompeii
Helen Westerbeke
so good, love it
March 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
How amazing it looks, wonderful textures and colour.
March 12th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love this.
March 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shadows.
March 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo fabulous wonderful capture
March 12th, 2025
