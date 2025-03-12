Previous
Pompeii II by pusspup
Photo 3909

Pompeii II

Very cleverly, there were shadowy figures walking across walls periodically to set the scene. These are a couple of those shadows.
12th March 2025

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Helen Westerbeke
so good, love it
March 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
How amazing it looks, wonderful textures and colour.
March 12th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love this.
March 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shadows.
March 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo fabulous wonderful capture
March 12th, 2025  
