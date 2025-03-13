Previous
Eastern Spinebill by pusspup
Photo 3910

Eastern Spinebill

The male of the species enjoying a feed at the grevillea.
Lunch at the botanic gardens with girlfriends today and managed to 'shoot' a few birds while there even though not early in the day.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
Beautiful photo...they can flit around a bit so well done 👏
March 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird.
March 13th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@annied @ludwigsdiana thanks both, yes they can really move so you have to be patient and quick!
March 13th, 2025  
