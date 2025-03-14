Sign up
Tawny frogmouth
Also spotted at the Botanic Gardens yesterday. It's not a tree branch and not an owl, it's a frogmouth - apparently distantly related to owls and tend to be nocturnal. They turn into tree branches in the daytime as you can see here!
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th March 2025 10:30am
Tags
bird
