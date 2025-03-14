Previous
Tawny frogmouth

Also spotted at the Botanic Gardens yesterday. It's not a tree branch and not an owl, it's a frogmouth - apparently distantly related to owls and tend to be nocturnal. They turn into tree branches in the daytime as you can see here!
