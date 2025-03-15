Previous
Water dragon by pusspup
Photo 3912

Water dragon

Plenty of bold water dragons soaking up the sun next to the little ponds at the Botanic gardens. Aren't they gorgeous!
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Elisa Smith ace
Detail is fabulous I can't stop looking at the textures and colours.
March 15th, 2025  
