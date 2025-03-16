Previous
Grey fantail by pusspup
Photo 3913

Grey fantail

Also at the Botanic Gardens, and SO quick it was challenging to get a good shot.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Dianne ace
You did well - they are sooooo fast!
March 16th, 2025  
