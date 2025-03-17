Sign up
Photo 3914
Blue skies!
A cold front and low pressure system, more than a 20C temp drop but the skies were so blue!
Rug up and a fab walk.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
5
365
iPhone 14 Pro
17th March 2025 11:06am
Tags
walk
,
bush
