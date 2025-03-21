Previous
Up up and away! by pusspup
Up up and away!

I deliberately left lots of sky for this one as I think it deserved all this space to soar. The white dot is the moon! Pink clouds from the dawn.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Picture perfect capture and title, such a beautiful scene and tones..
March 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Absolutely awesome photo!
March 21st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image!
March 21st, 2025  
