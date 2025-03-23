Previous
Tiger tiger burning bright by pusspup
Photo 3920

Tiger tiger burning bright

One of the special shaped balloons going up in front of Old Parliament House on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing ballon!
March 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo fabulous to see… glowing beautifully.
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great fun shape.
March 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
I love this one, such fun
March 23rd, 2025  
