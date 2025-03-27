Previous
Another trio of hot air by pusspup
Another trio of hot air

So bright and BIG, especially in the dawn light, they are gorgeous.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Spectacular, so close to each other.
March 27th, 2025  
Gorgeous frame filler and colours.
March 27th, 2025  
