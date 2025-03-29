Previous
Who said, well go up in one? by pusspup
Photo 3926

Who said, well go up in one?

So, I went back through the archives to 2013 when we did go up in a balloon. This is a shot from that balloon over Lake Burley Griffin and Canberra.
From memory, it was -4C that morning when we took off.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1075% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great view and experience.
March 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact