Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3926
Who said, well go up in one?
So, I went back through the archives to 2013 when we did go up in a balloon. This is a shot from that balloon over Lake Burley Griffin and Canberra.
From memory, it was -4C that morning when we took off.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4669
photos
244
followers
277
following
1075% complete
View this month »
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
3926
Latest from all albums
740
3923
741
3924
742
3925
743
3926
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
19th May 2013 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balloon
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great view and experience.
March 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close