Crimson rosella by pusspup
Photo 3931

Crimson rosella

This gorgeous fellow was enjoying our crape myrtle but was a bit skittish so this is a zoomed in iphone shot. I couldn't believe how the shot came up from hopeless to this in lightroom.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Wylie

Susan Wakely
Well recovered to show this gorgeous bird.
April 3rd, 2025  
Maggiemae
This birds colours are brought even more to life with the neutral background! fav
April 3rd, 2025  
