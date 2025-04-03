Sign up
Photo 3931
Crimson rosella
This gorgeous fellow was enjoying our crape myrtle but was a bit skittish so this is a zoomed in iphone shot. I couldn't believe how the shot came up from hopeless to this in lightroom.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4674
photos
244
followers
277
following
1076% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th March 2025 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Susan Wakely
ace
Well recovered to show this gorgeous bird.
April 3rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
This birds colours are brought even more to life with the neutral background! fav
April 3rd, 2025
