Burrawang

Macrozamia communis is a medium-sized cycad with large, fern-like leaves arising from a short or subterranean trunk. The leaves are 1 to 2 metres long with glossy green, linear-shaped leaflets 100 – 300 mm long. The male cones are cylindrical in shape up to 450 mm long by about 150 mm wide, aging to a greyish-brown colour. Female cones are barrel shaped to about 450 mm x 200 mm. When ripe, the cone on the female plant breaks apart to release the large, bright red seeds which are about 50mm long by 25mm wide. In its natural habitat, M.communis can form extensive colonies as an understorey in eucalypt forests.

AKA Burrawang. All breaking apart at this time of year, but this one was still intact but very ripe.