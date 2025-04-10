Previous
Calm corner by pusspup
Calm corner

I can never resist this view. Gorgeous every time.
The ominous sky gave it a very different look this time.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely POV!
April 10th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
April 10th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Looks like a lovely spot!
April 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love natures layers
April 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful view of the bay and what a tall thin tree on the left side!
April 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
It is gorgeous whatever the weather
April 10th, 2025  
