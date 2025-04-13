Sign up
Previous
Photo 3941
Beach texture
Wonderful shapes and textures in the pile of washed-up seaweed. All the weed attachments made such great shapes.
It was starting to rain, and I was getting the hurry up so only grabbed one shot of this.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th April 2025 10:07am
seaside
Diana
ace
Amazing find and capture, such wonderful shapes, textures and tones. To think that it all washed up out of the ocean is quite incredible.
April 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing at what the sea washes up and leaves behind , such wonderful shapes of the different seaweeds, roots and all , but all in very much in monotones . Amazing at what we can see if only we look ! fav
April 13th, 2025
judith deacon
I love this kind of beach, much prefer it to miles of white sand! Such an interesting image.
April 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lots of shapes and textures there!
April 13th, 2025
