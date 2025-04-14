Sign up
Previous
Photo 3942
Rainforest fungi
Tricky to capture without getting myself in shot!
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
8
5
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th April 2025 12:36pm
Tags
rainforest
Kathy A
ace
So beautiful, gorgeous light
April 14th, 2025
Annie D
ace
what a beauty
April 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
You did well, what a great shot. The light is perfect fav
April 14th, 2025
Helen Westerbeke
love the pov!
April 14th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
wow, love this one.
April 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Picture perfect, wonderful details and light.
April 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous light and pov.
April 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful ! such beautifully back lit fungus so much detail of this fragile sroom. ! fav
April 14th, 2025
