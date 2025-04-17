Sign up
Photo 3945
Photo 3945
Does it get any cuter?
Mum and Bub were cuddled up on the grass pretty much all day.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
kangaroo
Diana
ace
No, not really! What a wonderful sight and capture. Is this in your backyard?
April 17th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
yes it is, we’ve popped down to the coast for Easter
April 17th, 2025
