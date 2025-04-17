Previous
Does it get any cuter? by pusspup
Does it get any cuter?

Mum and Bub were cuddled up on the grass pretty much all day.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
No, not really! What a wonderful sight and capture. Is this in your backyard?
April 17th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana yes it is, we’ve popped down to the coast for Easter
April 17th, 2025  
