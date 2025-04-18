Sign up
Previous
Photo 3946
Huge seas today
A system coming across the ditch from New Zealand apparently.
Did my best to capture some of it on my phone which was all I had on me.
If you look carefully there is a rainbow on the right hand end of the wave.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
wave
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture
April 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of that gorgeous wave!
April 18th, 2025
