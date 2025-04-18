Previous
Huge seas today by pusspup
Photo 3946

Huge seas today

A system coming across the ditch from New Zealand apparently.
Did my best to capture some of it on my phone which was all I had on me.
If you look carefully there is a rainbow on the right hand end of the wave.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture
April 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of that gorgeous wave!
April 18th, 2025  
