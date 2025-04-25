Previous
What a difference a day(s) make by pusspup
What a difference a day(s) make

Last week this was scarily huge seas and today calm as a milk pond. Beautiful for a leisurely swim.
Wylie

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful scenery and capture.
April 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh it looks lovely and inviting.
April 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture
April 25th, 2025  
