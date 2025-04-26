Previous
Red capped plover by pusspup
Photo 3954

Red capped plover

Previously dotterel which, I think was a much more appropriate name for such a cute little shorebird.
Cropped this way to ensure the shadow was included.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1083% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bird and its shadow.
April 26th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Cute little bird with a big big shadow
April 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great little bird.
April 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful… gorgeous details
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact