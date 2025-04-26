Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3954
Red capped plover
Previously dotterel which, I think was a much more appropriate name for such a cute little shorebird.
Cropped this way to ensure the shadow was included.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4703
photos
242
followers
279
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
Latest from all albums
746
3951
747
3952
748
3953
749
3954
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th April 2025 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bird and its shadow.
April 26th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Cute little bird with a big big shadow
April 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great little bird.
April 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful… gorgeous details
April 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close