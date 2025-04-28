Previous
Wild seas, top down. by pusspup
Photo 3956

Wild seas, top down.

We had a wonderful time with the drone looking down onto the wild seas from our cliff top location.
The 'explosion' in center is a big wave breaking on the rocks and exploding upwards.
NB 'land' on left 'ocean' on right.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1083% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
Cool perspective and some wild seas!
April 28th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Wow! Wonderful shapes, colour and power
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact