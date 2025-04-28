Sign up
Previous
Photo 3956
Wild seas, top down.
We had a wonderful time with the drone looking down onto the wild seas from our cliff top location.
The 'explosion' in center is a big wave breaking on the rocks and exploding upwards.
NB 'land' on left 'ocean' on right.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
2
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
19th April 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drone
Christina
ace
Cool perspective and some wild seas!
April 28th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Wow! Wonderful shapes, colour and power
April 28th, 2025
