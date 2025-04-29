Previous
Point Upright by pusspup
Photo 3957

Point Upright

I just have to say, I love how this shot turned out.
It's a drone shot and that's us on the point.
29th April 2025

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kathy A ace
You both sure look tiny up there
April 29th, 2025  
Christina ace
Wow that's cool
April 29th, 2025  
