Previous
Photo 3957
Point Upright
I just have to say, I love how this shot turned out.
It's a drone shot and that's us on the point.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
19th April 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Kathy A
ace
You both sure look tiny up there
April 29th, 2025
Christina
ace
Wow that's cool
April 29th, 2025
