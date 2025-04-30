Sign up
Photo 3958
Same location, different POV
I think you can see our shadows if you squint, and that it's a long way down from here!
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Wylie
@pusspup
Tags
drone
Mona
ace
I especially love the shadows, and that they are holding hands.
April 30th, 2025
