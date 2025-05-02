Previous
Guess where we are! by pusspup
Photo 3960

Guess where we are!

I have done close up photos but I rather liked this one where the opera house is a small part of a larger storm.
I was lucky to catch it illuminated like this with the dark clouds behind. It didn’t last long.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1084% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Great POV and light in old Sydney town
May 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous light. Enjoy your time in Sydney
May 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful dramatic sky
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact