Previous
Photo 3961
Sydney Opera House
A zoom in relative to yesterday's shot that shows the Opera House in more detail. Thanks Allison
@falcon11
for the suggestion/request.
So lucky to be presented with the sun on the Opera House sails with the stormy sky behind.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4717
photos
242
followers
279
following
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
753
3958
754
3959
755
3960
756
3961
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd May 2025 4:25pm
sydney
Kathy A
ace
It's such an amazing building
May 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So amazing structure and architecture ! - a one-off in the whole world !
May 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
How stunning it looks!
May 3rd, 2025
