Sydney Opera House by pusspup
Sydney Opera House

A zoom in relative to yesterday's shot that shows the Opera House in more detail. Thanks Allison @falcon11 for the suggestion/request.
So lucky to be presented with the sun on the Opera House sails with the stormy sky behind.
3rd May 2025

Kathy A
It's such an amazing building
May 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
So amazing structure and architecture ! - a one-off in the whole world !
May 3rd, 2025  
Diana
How stunning it looks!
May 3rd, 2025  
