Photo 3965
Photo 3965
Another view of the Opera house
This is clearly a popular view from the steps, and you can see people taking pictures of each other.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd May 2025 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sydney
Susan Wakely
ace
Great alternative view.
May 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 7th, 2025
Dianne
ace
You really get some great pov's for your images. Nicely done.
May 7th, 2025
