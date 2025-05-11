Previous
Looking south! by pusspup
Looking south!

This shot shows the huge swell running across the bay and the white caps blown up by the strong winds. Visibility is not great. You have to really squint to try and make out Mt Dromedary in the distance, hard left.
pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Great seascape.
May 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful view and seascape.
May 11th, 2025  
Christina ace
The swells do look huge.
May 11th, 2025  
