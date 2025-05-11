Sign up
Previous
Photo 3969
Looking south!
This shot shows the huge swell running across the bay and the white caps blown up by the strong winds. Visibility is not great. You have to really squint to try and make out Mt Dromedary in the distance, hard left.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
19th April 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drone
Susan Wakely
ace
Great seascape.
May 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful view and seascape.
May 11th, 2025
Christina
ace
The swells do look huge.
May 11th, 2025
