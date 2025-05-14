Sign up
Photo 3972
That last glow of the day
Kiss of the Day
Last rays of sunlight weave their gold,
As tides whisper secrets, stories untold.
The water's surface, a shimmering dance,
A twilight embrace, a fleeting romance.
I found this poem online but sadly with no attribution.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
4
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
waves
Brian
ace
BOB love the POV and the tones
May 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
I can almost hear the sea. Beautiful!
May 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing ! fav
May 14th, 2025
Christina
ace
Oh wow so good!
May 14th, 2025
