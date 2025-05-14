Previous
That last glow of the day by pusspup
Photo 3972

That last glow of the day

Last rays of sunlight weave their gold,
As tides whisper secrets, stories untold.
The water's surface, a shimmering dance,
A twilight embrace, a fleeting romance.

I found this poem online but sadly with no attribution.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Brian ace
BOB love the POV and the tones
May 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
I can almost hear the sea. Beautiful!
May 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing ! fav
May 14th, 2025  
Christina ace
Oh wow so good!
May 14th, 2025  
