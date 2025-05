The fool on the hill

Day after day alone on the hill,

The man with the foolish grin is keeping perfectly still,

But nobody wants to know him,

They can see that he's just a fool,

And he never gives an answer,

But the fool on the hill

Sees the sun going down,

And the eyes in his head,

See the world spinning around.



McCartney



I'm sure this man, possibly one of my neighbours, is no fool, but I couldn't resist using the title.