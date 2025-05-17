Sign up
Previous
Photo 3975
reflected landscape
Another shot of the sculpture Ouroboros, this time using it as a reflective mirror of the surroundings - Autumn on the left and gum trees on the right!
It was quite a fun sculpture to play with, even though I only had my phone camera on me.
BoB
17th May 2025
17th May 25
5
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4745
photos
239
followers
278
following
1089% complete
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
767
3972
768
3973
769
3974
3975
770
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th May 2025 12:11pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
ouroboros
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , very impressive ! -love it - fav
May 17th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
What a fantastic resulting abstract
May 17th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
May 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun abstract reflection.
May 17th, 2025
Carole G
ace
Brilliant abstract. I love it
May 17th, 2025
