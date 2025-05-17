Previous
reflected landscape by pusspup
reflected landscape

Another shot of the sculpture Ouroboros, this time using it as a reflective mirror of the surroundings - Autumn on the left and gum trees on the right!
It was quite a fun sculpture to play with, even though I only had my phone camera on me.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , very impressive ! -love it - fav
May 17th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
What a fantastic resulting abstract
May 17th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
May 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun abstract reflection.
May 17th, 2025  
Carole G ace
Brilliant abstract. I love it
May 17th, 2025  
