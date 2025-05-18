Previous
Autumn leaves by pusspup
Autumn leaves

Its been a cold windy horrible day - no new photos. From earlier in Autumn - many leaves blew off today!
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Diana ace
Gorgeous autumn leaves and tones!
May 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Fabulous autumn shades
May 18th, 2025  
