Eastern spinebill in the grevillea by pusspup
Photo 3977

Eastern spinebill in the grevillea

This is actually a composite of 3 shots of the one bird. They are a tricky bird to capture on 'film' but I was lucky on this occasion (back in March) to grab a few shots, 1 or 2 even in focus.
BoB
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Maggiemae ace
You are very clever to create this composite shot! Must be an app - probably have to pay for it - I'm sick of asking for things on internet and finding out you have a 'free trial' then know you will be charged every month! fav
May 19th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@maggiemae I know what you mean, annoying. In this case, no app, just photoshop:)
May 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Like the OOB tail. Great composite
May 19th, 2025  
