Previous
Photo 3977
Eastern spinebill in the grevillea
This is actually a composite of 3 shots of the one bird. They are a tricky bird to capture on 'film' but I was lucky on this occasion (back in March) to grab a few shots, 1 or 2 even in focus.
BoB
19th May 2025
19th May 25
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4749
photos
239
followers
278
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th March 2025 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Maggiemae
ace
You are very clever to create this composite shot! Must be an app - probably have to pay for it - I'm sick of asking for things on internet and finding out you have a 'free trial' then know you will be charged every month! fav
May 19th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@maggiemae
I know what you mean, annoying. In this case, no app, just photoshop:)
May 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Like the OOB tail. Great composite
May 19th, 2025
