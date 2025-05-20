Sign up
Photo 3978
Lone gull
still cold and windy here, looking back on warmer times!
20th May 2025
20th May 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th January 2025 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such lovely light and reflections.
May 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture and composition !
May 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections
May 20th, 2025
