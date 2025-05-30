Previous
What happened to that beach? by pusspup
Photo 3988

What happened to that beach?

A big storm came and washed it all away! But it will be back in time. Meantime all these boulders make a great pic.
30th May 2025

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Amazing how strong the power of the ocean is. Lovely capture of this beautiful seascape.
May 30th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Classic, look like an old painting.
May 30th, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
Great capture
May 30th, 2025  
