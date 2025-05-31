Previous
Canberra carillon by pusspup
Photo 3989

Canberra carillon

With Wylie 2 riding through.
This carillon was a gift from our queen on our bicentenary.
Todays blue sky was perfect for the shot.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
John Falconer ace
Unusual capture with the bike rider. Fabulous
May 31st, 2025  
Christina ace
Great shot
May 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful shapes and light.
May 31st, 2025  
