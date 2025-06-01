Previous
Driftwood by pusspup
Photo 3990

Driftwood

Following big fires, floods washed a huge amount of wood from the forest down into the ocean. Locals and tourists built many structures!

I went for a slightly high key look here to showcase the driftwood.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Oh my goodness, so much.
June 1st, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
Wow that some storm you’ve had… nice picture
June 1st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great for building things but what a mess!
June 1st, 2025  
