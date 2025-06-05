Previous
Cocky in the outback by pusspup
Photo 3994

Cocky in the outback

This is a composite, and I've used an outback shot for background as I thought that would show him off nicely. Both my own shots.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

@pusspup
Dianne ace
Impressive!
June 5th, 2025  
