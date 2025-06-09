Previous
You just get the angle right! by pusspup
Photo 3998

You just get the angle right!

Balancing on one leg takes a lot of practice. Master and student here :)
I would enter for the 6-word story but the pic was not taken within the time frame.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
1095% complete

Diana ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful focus, reflection and dof.
June 9th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Awesome shot!
June 9th, 2025  
Karen ace
What a superb capture - how's that one-legged yoga stance! Amazing that that skinny little leg can support the bird - hope the leg doesn't buckle under the weight. Awesome shot.
June 9th, 2025  
